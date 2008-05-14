Web Oenophile Gary Vee Does Old Media T.V. Show

As we reported a few weeks ago, Web Wino Gary Vaynerchuk might be one of the few people to wring some money out of Twitter and web video by selling a book — made of paper, no less.



He dropped by Conan O’Brien last night to promote the release of said book, “101 Wines Guaranteed to Inspire, Delight, and Bring Thunder to Your World”. Below is a shakey clip from a bar where a bunch of nerds passionate members of the NY tech community gathered to cheer Gary on (you guys know he can’t hear you, and that the show is taped several hours in advance, right?). Nate Westheimer has a big roundup of all things Gary Vee.



