Web Music Service iLike On The Block

Web 2.0 music service iLike is looking for a buyer, AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka reports.



Kafka: My sources couldn’t tell me what sale price iLike is hoping to get. It has raised about $16 million in two years. Most of that came from Ticketmaster (TKTM), which has now split off from Barry Diller’s IAC (IACI) and trades as standalone company. …

Ticketmaster’s existing ownership makes it an obvious buyer. The company also has a relationship with RealNetworks (RNWK), which began powering a free music service for iLike this summer. And while I don’t have confirmation that the two companies have actually talked, the third very obvious buyer would be Facebook, which is responsible for the company’s success to date.

Would iLike take Facebook’s inflated stock in a deal? Twitter wasn’t willing to.

