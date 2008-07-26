Web Clip Service Redlasso Shuts Down. Bloggers Weep

Video clip service Redlasso is suspending service today, two days after NBC and Fox sued the firm for violating their copyrights. Redlasso, a much-loved service widely used by bloggers, allowed users to search for and post video from TV news channels, recorded and archived on the site.



This didn’t sit well with the networks, which didn’t particularly like the fact Redlasso was building a business on their video, without their permission.

Now Redlasso says the lawsuit gives it “no alternative” but to suspend free access to the clip service, but it will continue to supply clips to business clients. We’re not sure we follow the logic here – the company had continued to serve up video after receiving a cease and desist order in May, and as far as we know, there hasn’t been a court ruling forcing the service to stop. Perhaps they’ll explain soon.

Last we checked, some of the Redlasso clips were still working, but eventually all links to embedded video will be broken, which means that many blogs (including us) are going to pages with dead video. This has concerned some sites for a while, and has prompted some, like HuffingtonPost, to ditch the service this spring.

Redlasso says it’s continuing talks with various TV networks while it evaluates its options. So far, those talks have gone nowhere, even though it brought in former Viacom and CBS studio bigs to help. The company will continue to operate a corporate video clip service for businesses and its Radio To Web service, which allows radio stations to share shows online.

Release:

REDLASSO TO SUSPEND ACCESS TO BETA SITE

COMPANY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SERVICES FOR

BUSINESS AND RADIO TO WEB CLIENTS

King of Prussia, PA – July 25, 2008 – In light of recent legal actions by two networks, Redlasso announced today that it has no alternative but to suspend blogger access to its video search and clipping Beta site for the immediate future. The company will continue to operate and provide services to its business and Radio To Web clients such as Greater Media and XM Satellite Radio.

The now-suspended Beta site provides bloggers with online broadcast content tools that enables them to exercise their first amendment rights to comment on newsworthy events, by searching blogger-selected TV and radio segments and creating limited duration clips for usage in blog posts. In addition to the Beta site, Redlasso also offers two other services which will continue. The first is a solution for businesses that allows them to track and clip content for internal use. The second service, Radio To Web, is an on-line platform that allows each radio station client to search, clip, and upload its content to its own web site and share that content online.

“We are very disappointed in the actions of select networks. We believe we have always acted within the law and have been respectful of the networks’ rights. Unfortunately, they have forced our hand and are denying the blogging community access to the Redlasso platform that beneficially tracks the usage of newsworthy clips across the Web,” said Ken Hayward, CEO of Redlasso. “Redlasso’s goal is to develop a platform that provides content owners and bloggers a viable solution to tracking and monetizing content online, not to engage in lawsuits. In the eight months the Beta site has been in operation, we have built wide brand awareness and equity amongst the blogger and media communities. The wide spread use of our tools and platform demonstrates that the Redlasso model is a simple and elegant solution for all content owners to track and monetise content usage on the Web; content that would otherwise be untraceably spread across the Internet and used for free.”

Hayward added, “We plan to continue our conversations with all content providers during this usage suspension, with the goal of establishing formal partnerships that will be beneficial to the content owners and blogging community.”

Redlasso’s suspended Beta site is simply a tool that permits the blogging community to search blogger selected content via keywords, enabling them to find and clip the limited duration vignettes on which they wish to comment and play on their blogs. Clip usage by bloggers is an exercise of first amendment rights to provide social commentary on newsworthy events. Other uses of the clips by bloggers are prohibited contractually by Redlasso. The company also employs sophisticated technology to make inappropriate practices difficult.

See Also: Fox, NBC, Make Good On Threat, Sue Web Clip Service Redlasso

Huffington Post, Other Big Sites Turn Backs On Redlasso

Redlasso: Let’s Hope Some Retired Studio Bigs Can Save Us

Redlasso To TV Networks: We’ve Got Bloggers On Our Side

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.