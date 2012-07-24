Web Celeb Julia Allison—Yep, THAT Julia Allison—Is Speaking At Social Media ROI

Dress made of condoms? Check. Famous for being, er, sort-of famous? Check. Self-made celebrity using social media? Check!



Julia Allison started with blogging and Twitter (and condom dresses for Halloween). She then made the cover of Wired magazine in 2008, national product promotions with other celebrities like Justin Timberlake in 2009, and this spring came out in a starring role in the Bravo TV Show “Miss Advised.”

While gossip columnists love to both cover her and snark about her, Allison has a truly interesting story to tell: how she used social media to accomplish her business goals.

Hear from Allison at Business Insider’s Social Media ROI conference, Business Insider’s second-annual deep dive into the tough question: “Where’s the ROI in social media engagement, marketing and sales?”

Allison will be speaking in a special session on how she’s used social media to launch and grow her business.

Social Media ROI takes place September 27, 2012, in New York. Register now for the ultra-early-bird rate.

Speakers include:

Paul Berry, RebelMouse

Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker

Scott Monty, Ford Motor Company

Adam Kmiec, Campbell’s Soup Company

Carmen D’Ascendis, Jack Daniel’s

Chris Erb, EA Sports

Rachel Tipograph, Gap

And more!

Attendees will learn:

What major companies are doing to reach, interact with, and monetise their fan base

How to map the fuzzier concept of “engagement” to revenue — cold, hard cash

Cutting-edge strategy from startups and big brands in mobile, geo-local, and commerce-driven social media

Reserve a ticket now and grab the early-bird discount.

Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put smart metrics behind their Twitter, Facebook and other social efforts

Publishers interested in learning how to maximise their social efforts

Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture

Investors in social-media analytics companies who need to stay abreast of market trends and needs

Those interested in sponsoring the event and connecting with the roughly 250 brand marketers, publishers, agencies, and investors who attend can email [email protected] for more information.

Meanwhile, you can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for further discounts and updates. See you in September!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.