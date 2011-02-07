Web Buzz Points To A Packers Win

Photo: AP

Internet chatter has mentioned the Green Bay Packers slightly more than the Pittsburgh Steelers during the last week, and if the last two years are any guide, that means the Packers will win today’s Super Bowl game.But the Steelers could always pull an upset like the New York Giants did in 2008.



Social analytics company Infegy measures online buzz on blogs, social networks, forums, and other sites. Since 2008, it’s measured buzz about the two teams in the Super Bowl before the event. Last year, the buzz correctly predicted an upset by the New Orleans Saints over the Indianapolis Colts. In 2009, the favoured Steelers got more buzz than the Arizona Cardinals and won. But in 2008, the New England Patriots got more buzz and still lost to the Giants.

This week, the Packers are very slightly ahead, with mentions in 12.28% of all Super Bowl chatter versus 12.02% for the Steelers. That matches the current betting line, which favours the Pack by 2 1/2 points.

Infegy has also found that overall Super Bowl buzz is down 26% from last year, suggesting that people don’t care as much about this game as they did about last year’s. That’s probably because the two teams have been there so many times before: the Steelers have won the Super Bowl twice in the last five years, and the Packers are similarly storied, with more NFL championships (including pre-Super Bowl years) than any other team. Last year’s Saints were making a debut appearance after years of futility.

Whatever Vegas and Infegy says, the smart money is on the Steelers.

