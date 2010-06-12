Web Analytics Site Compete.com Gets A New Look

WPP-owned TNS Media will give its Web analytics site Compete.com a facelift next week, the company just teased in an email to registered users:



Next week, we will proudly debut our new brand alongside a major update of our Referral Analytics product! See a sneak peek of the newly designed logo up above.

Compete is inspired by people like you. And, just like you have surely changed over the past couple of years, Compete has changed as well. Quite honestly, the people were very web 2.0. Compete delivers digital insights through industry leading products and services to our clients every day and we wanted the logo to reflect that. After months of long meetings and heated debates we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to “the people.” They’ve been very good to us and will forever be part of who we are.

Take the weekend to remember the great times you’ve shared with our three orange friends and get ready for some big changes next week!

Stay tuned!

-The Compete Team

Here’s that pretty new logo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.