Web Advertisers Might Let You Know When They're Watching You

Web advertisers are scurrying to come up with ideas to help alert people they’re being tracked before the government jumps in and regulates the whole market.

One plan, via the WSJ: To display an icon on pages or ads alerting users that they are being tracked. Users can click on the icon to learn more about how they are being tracked, and choose not to share any information with advertisers.

According to the WSJ, groups involved in the effort include the Interactive Advertising Bureau, American Association of Advertising Agencies, Association of National Advertisers, and the Direct Marketing Association. Together, they represent pretty much anyone involved in Web advertising.

The important questions: Is this enough to dispel fears about ads invading privacy? And will the government trust the industry to self-regulate?

Image: Nicolas Chang

