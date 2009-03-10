Web Advertisers Peek Beyond Portals

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks (AdAge) Web advertisers increasingly are looking for targeted scale outside of the major portals, according to a new study from Razorfish.

In 2008 the portal category, which includes sites such as Yahoo and MSN, nabbed a smaller share of Razorfish’s dollars, 16% vs. 19% in 2007. The reason, Razorfish said, was that while the scale portals deliver still matters, the choices for obtaining targeted scale outside of portals have grown. Think about targeting women at NBC Universal or Meredith sites or buying men at scale from a property such as ESPN.

“We don’t need portals to achieve scale,” said Sarah Baehr, national media lead at Razorfish.



The report doesn’t specify the exact amounts spent on various properties, only the share of spending. That means while a drop in share is interesting directionally, it doesn’t necessarily translate into a drop in real dollars spent.

