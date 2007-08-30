Internet Ads To Pass Radio Ads This Year

Not surprising but still noteworthy — U.S. online advertising is expected to hit $21.7 billion this year (up 22%), while U.S. radio ad spending will stay nearly flat at $20.4 billion, says eMarketer. Radio desperately needs to figure out a web strategy in order to survive — which is exactly what ad sales teams like TargetSpot and Ronning Lipset Radio are trying to provide. Forbes.com



Related:

TargetSpot Lands Another Network; Launching Internet Radio Marketplace Next Week

The Great Ad Share Shift: Google Sucks Life Out Of Old Media

Webcasters Not Getting Help From Washington

Internet Radio’s Real Problem: Not The Music Labels

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.