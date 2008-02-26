Web Ads Growth Slowing

Fresh numbers from Interactive Advertising Bureau, which is holding its annual meeting this week: The U.S. online ad market hit a record $21.1 billion last year, a 25% increase over 2006.



But that y/y growth is a deceleration from 2005-2006, when Internet ads jumped 35%. 2007 Q4 results show a similar pattern: They’re up 24% y/y from 2006, to $5.9 billion. But that’s a slower increase than the previous year, when they grew 33% y/y.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.