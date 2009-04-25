Web 3.0 Conference Ticket Giveaway: Ready, Set, Comment

Hot ticket items up for grabs! SAI has two free passes to the Web 3.0 Conference, May 19-20 in New York City. If you’re the lucky commenter, one could be yours.

The Web 3.0 Conference will feature web leaders from Mozilla Labs, Thomson Reuters, Dow Jones and more, providing tools and techniques to help organisations extract more meaningful, actionable insight from their information.

Now that you’re dying to attend, here’s how to win the $595 tickets for free:

1. Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York City for the event on May 19-20.

2. Register for a Silicon Alley Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win!

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, April 28th, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick two winners.

If you don’t win, be sure to register by April 29 for early-bird rates. For more information about the conference and to register, click here. See you at the conference!

