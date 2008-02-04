Web 1.0 Pub Industry Standard Returns, Lowers Sights

The Industry Standard, the magazine that thrived, then died, while covering Bubble 1.0, has returned. But the Standard 2.0 is a decidedly less exuberant venture: Rather than a print publication with a huge budget, the new Standard is merely a website with a small staff and big hopes that readers will generate both content and page views.

Publisher IDG, which ran the old Standard and has described the new one an “experiment”, was originally planning on hiring a full-blown editorial team as recently as December. But it’s now launching with just one editorial staffer: Jeff Lamont, a veteran of IDG’s Computerworld. The site plans to generate interest by running copy from outside contributors, as well as operating a “predictions market”: Readers can use virtual currency to bet on, say, the launch date of the 3G iPhone.

For a variety of reasons, we’re curious to see how this works. But we’re sure the site will generate some traffic at launch — there’s a wide diaspora of former employees, all of whom are likely to stop by for an initial visit or two.

