ABC Weatherman Sam Champion Is Selling His Upper West Side Pad For $5.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff
sam champion apartment

Photo: Corcoran

“Good Morning America” weatherman Sam Champion has just listed his Upper West Side condo for $5.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.The longtime weather anchor purchased the 2-bedroom apartment, which is not far from GMA’s Times Square studio, in 1996.

Champion told the WSJ that he’d miss the vistas from the apartment, which is on the 33rd floor and has a view of the George Washington Bridge. But he’s looking for a change and hopes to move downtown, he told the paper.

The apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

It's in a full-service, luxury condominium on W. 67th Street

With views like that, who needs a TV?

The master bathroom has double sinks

And the kitchen has granite countertops and a separate dining area

The views are expansive--you can even see the George Washington Bridge from the 2 terraces

Here's the floorplan

