ABC Weatherman Sam Champion Is Selling His Upper West Side Pad For $5.5 Million

Photo: Corcoran

“Good Morning America” weatherman Sam Champion has just listed his Upper West Side condo for $5.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.The longtime weather anchor purchased the 2-bedroom apartment, which is not far from GMA’s Times Square studio, in 1996.



Champion told the WSJ that he’d miss the vistas from the apartment, which is on the 33rd floor and has a view of the George Washington Bridge. But he’s looking for a change and hopes to move downtown, he told the paper.

