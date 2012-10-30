Weather.com's Traffic Is Exploding And These Advertisers Are Reaping The Rewards

The flashlight and sandbag industries aren’t the only ones benefiting from the emergency weather situation.



According to advertising analytics shop AdClarity, in only three days Weather.com — The Weather Channel’s website — has seen a whopping 960 million pageviews and 41 million unique visits from people scrambling to see Hurricane Sandy’s path. In fact, the site has had a 20 per cent traffic boost this week and 30 per cent yesterday, VentureBeat reports.

More Americans are currently going to Weather.com than any other weather site. The table below shows that Weather.com has four times more traffic than its closest competitor, AccuWeather.com:

Photo: AdClarity

And some advertisers have taken advantage of the surge in traffic on the site.

While Google Chrome is taking up 16.97 per cent of ad space on AccuWeather, for Weather.com:

Nationwide (insurance) currently has 11.48 per cent of the ads

Fat Burning Furnace (weight loss) has 8.33 per cent

Zyrtec (allergy medication) has 6.67 per cent

CasselH (farming solutions) has 6.67 per cent

Advil (for hurricane-related headaches) has 6.67 per cent

LendingTree (home loans) 5 per cent

Here’s the breakdown:

Photo: AdClarity

There are currently 26 advertisers on Weather.com running 37 different ads — a decrease from yesterday. Sunday there were 65 online ads from 43 different advertisers.

While travellers, for example, was the second biggest advertiser on the site over the weekend, it pulled back its share of ads come Monday morning, when the storm is actually anticipated to hit.

