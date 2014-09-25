WEATHER: Sydney Is About To Cop A Battering

There is huge storm cell moving over Sydney, expected to bring severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

There are reports of hail already falling in North Ryde.

The Bureau of Meterology has put out a warning for Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, Bankstown, Sydney Airport, the Sydney CBD, Ryde, Woy Woy, Manly and Bondi Beach.

You can track the storm here.

Here’s a look at the storm as it rolls into Sydney.

