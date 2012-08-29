We Love These Reporters That Stand On The Beach Ahead Of Hurricanes

Dina Spector
Weather reporter

Weather reporting: It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.

As the winds start picking up and shop owners begin boarding up ahead of Hurricane Isaac, these brave storm chasers throw on their parkas and head to the one place they shouldn’t — the beach.  

Isaac, which reached Hurricane status Tuesday afternoon when maximum sustained winds reached 75 mph is expected to hit the Gulf Coast, including New Orleans, as a Category 2 Tuesday evening.  

CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports from Key West, where Tropical Storm Isaac reaches winds of 60 miles-per-hour.

Keishla Adderley from the Bahamas' ZNS Network reports from a beach in South Andros.

South Florida's WSVN sent a network of reporters into the wind-battered field as Isaac whipped through the Keys.

Fox News' Elizabeth Prann reports from the shore in New Orleans as the Category One hurricane moves toward Louisiana.

Watch the latest video at <a href='http://video.foxnews.com'>video.foxnews.com</a>

ABC News' Ginger Zee reports from Gulfport, Mississippi where they are expecting up to 18 inches of rain.

video platform video management video solutions video player

The Weather Channel's Meteorologist Reynolds Wolf reports from New Orleans

Eric Fisher from The Weather Channel withstands heavy wind and rain before Isaac makes landfall in Gulfport, Mississippi.

More storm coverage

See How The Gulf Coast Is Preparing For Hurricane Isaac >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.