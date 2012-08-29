We Love These Reporters That Stand On The Beach Ahead Of Hurricanes

Weather reporting: It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.

As the winds start picking up and shop owners begin boarding up ahead of Hurricane Isaac, these brave storm chasers throw on their parkas and head to the one place they shouldn’t — the beach.

Isaac, which reached Hurricane status Tuesday afternoon when maximum sustained winds reached 75 mph is expected to hit the Gulf Coast, including New Orleans, as a Category 2 Tuesday evening.

