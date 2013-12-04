18 Powerful Images Of Mother Nature In Action From 2013

2013 was a wild year for weather and other natural phenomena.

Wildfires and tornadoes wreaked havoc across the United States, while erupting volcanoes and floods destroyed other parts of the world.

Here we commemorate the power of mother nature through memorable and devastating images of our environment taken this year.

