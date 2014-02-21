The Best People To Follow On Twitter For Weather

Eric Fisher Facebook profile of chief meteorologist Eric Fisher

Weather!

Suddenly everyone is excited about it, fuelled in part by an uptick in wacky weather events, but also by a new gang of weather experts and climate reporters that are reaching people through the Internet, namely Twitter.

Many seasoned meteorologists are now using 140 characters or less to make normally complicated data accessible to the general public. They use terms that everyone can understand and push out maps that make snowstorms, hurricanes, and other weather-related happenings interesting.

Below is a list of the some best weather people to follow on Twitter. You might even learn some meteorology.

Eric Fisher — Chief meteorologist at CBS Boston

Handle: @ericfisher

Wooo boy that looks like fun. A wild couple days for parts of IA, MN, MI, WI. pic.twitter.com/GllIu3szOJ

— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 20, 2014

Mike Seidel — On-camera meteorologist and field reporter for The Weather Channel. He also covers breaking news for NBC, MSBC, and CNBC

Handle: @mikeseidel

WOW! Like a scene from @WalkingDead_AMC I-75 outside @weatherchannel is barren of vehicles today unlike 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/VJ8jhaXTgi

— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) February 12, 2014

Cory Mottice — Meteorologist for AccuWeather

Handle: @EverythingWX

Dust in the atmosphere sure can play tricks on your eyes. The sun looks like a spec in the sky in July of 2013. pic.twitter.com/AaYDWoZvOY

— Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) February 20, 2014

Stu Ostro — Senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel

Handle: @StuOstro

James Spann — Chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40, based in Birmingham, Alabama

Handle: @spann

Tornado probabilities tonight. Main threat is from straight line winds. #alwx pic.twitter.com/ijgdnxo8yQ

— James Spann (@spann) February 20, 2014

Stephen Stirling — Data reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey

Handle: @SStirling

While heavy snow could continue for a while in NJ as storm intensifies, this is New England’s storm. NWS still forecasting 2-4 in. for NJ

— Stephen Stirling (@SStirling) February 15, 2014

Eric Holthaus — Meteorologist, currently writing for Slate

Handle: @EricHolthaus

At this moment, I was quite probably the coldest I’ve ever been. My photos of the ice caves: http://t.co/nm6bAVY9c5 pic.twitter.com/hUo0PW4K8q

— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 20, 2014

Andrew Freedman — Senior climate reporter for Mashable

Handle: @afreedma

To be crystal clear: NWS said today there is a 1-in-1,000 chance that Calif’s rainfall deficit will be eliminated this winter. (1 of 2)

— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) February 18, 2014

Jim Cantore — Broadcast meteorologist appearing on The Weather Channel

Handle: @JimCantore

Here’s EURO 4cast RT @WSI_Energy 12z ECMWF snow bomb for I-95. 6-12″ DCA to NYC, 20″ BOS (WSI snow algorithm based) pic.twitter.com/mrBZH4VMqO

— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 30, 2013

Stephanie Abrams — Meteorologist for The Weather Channel who hosts the “Wake Up with Al” show with Al Roker.

Handle: @StephanieAbrams

Suriously? Another round of snow for the MW & NE? This is becoming comical! #FeelForYa but also #HappyForSnowLovers pic.twitter.com/HicDXupCyp

— Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) February 17, 2014

Tom Niziol — Winter Weather Expert at The Weather Channel

Handle: @TomNiziol

Ari Sarsalari — Broadcast meteorologist for WAAY 31 in Huntsville, Alabama

Handle:@AriWeather

ALERT: If you see this pic, DON’T share. It’s INACCURATE, and from an internet troll who is NOT a meteorologist pic.twitter.com/3dE3koGNKF

— Ari Sarsalari (@AriWeather) February 19, 2014

Here are some general news sites that are also good to follow:

Breaking News Storm — Real-time severe weather updates

Handle: @breakingstorm

With today’s 1.5 inches of snow in Central Park, 2nd snowiest February on record in New York; 7th snowiest season – @NBCNews

— Breaking News Storm (@breakingstorm) February 18, 2014

National Weather Service — Weather updates for the entire country from NOAA

Handle: @NWS

Today’s Weather: Severe wx threat from OH Vly to Gulf, winter wx form Midwest to New England: http://t.co/gD9vPulaQp pic.twitter.com/pdTU1aGXmn

— NWS (@NWS) February 20, 2014

AccuWeather.com — Breaking news and weather stories from AccuWeather.com

Handle: @breakingweather

Severe weather risk Thursday; make sure you know the difference between a watch and a warning: http://t.co/gmruOY2W6U

— AccuWeather.com (@breakingweather) February 20, 2014

WeatherBug

Handle: @WeatherBug

Have suggestions for great weather people to follow? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

