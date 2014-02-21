The Best People To Follow On Twitter For Weather

Weather!
Suddenly everyone is excited about it, fuelled in part by an uptick in wacky weather events, but also by a new gang of weather experts and climate reporters that are reaching people through the Internet, namely Twitter.
Many seasoned meteorologists are now using 140 characters or less to make normally complicated data accessible to the general public. They use terms that everyone can understand and push out maps that make snowstorms, hurricanes, and other weather-related happenings interesting.
Below is a list of the some best weather people to follow on Twitter. You might even learn some meteorology.
Eric Fisher — Chief meteorologist at CBS Boston
Handle: @ericfisher
Wooo boy that looks like fun. A wild couple days for parts of IA, MN, MI, WI. pic.twitter.com/GllIu3szOJ
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 20, 2014
Mike Seidel — On-camera meteorologist and field reporter for The Weather Channel. He also covers breaking news for NBC, MSBC, and CNBC
Handle: @mikeseidel
WOW! Like a scene from @WalkingDead_AMC I-75 outside @weatherchannel is barren of vehicles today unlike 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/VJ8jhaXTgi
— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) February 12, 2014
Cory Mottice — Meteorologist for AccuWeather
Handle: @EverythingWX
Dust in the atmosphere sure can play tricks on your eyes. The sun looks like a spec in the sky in July of 2013. pic.twitter.com/AaYDWoZvOY
— Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) February 20, 2014
Stu Ostro — Senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel
Handle: @StuOstro
#context of cent-east U.S. cold MT @NOAA: January 2014 highest Jan. #global temp since 2007 http://t.co/Y6wKG58U0g pic.twitter.com/XSlgxndU99
— Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) February 20, 2014
James Spann — Chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40, based in Birmingham, Alabama
Handle: @spann
Tornado probabilities tonight. Main threat is from straight line winds. #alwx pic.twitter.com/ijgdnxo8yQ
— James Spann (@spann) February 20, 2014
Stephen Stirling — Data reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey
Handle: @SStirling
While heavy snow could continue for a while in NJ as storm intensifies, this is New England’s storm. NWS still forecasting 2-4 in. for NJ
— Stephen Stirling (@SStirling) February 15, 2014
Eric Holthaus — Meteorologist, currently writing for Slate
Handle: @EricHolthaus
At this moment, I was quite probably the coldest I’ve ever been. My photos of the ice caves: http://t.co/nm6bAVY9c5 pic.twitter.com/hUo0PW4K8q
— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 20, 2014
Andrew Freedman — Senior climate reporter for Mashable
Handle: @afreedma
To be crystal clear: NWS said today there is a 1-in-1,000 chance that Calif’s rainfall deficit will be eliminated this winter. (1 of 2)
— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) February 18, 2014
Jim Cantore — Broadcast meteorologist appearing on The Weather Channel
Handle: @JimCantore
Here’s EURO 4cast RT @WSI_Energy 12z ECMWF snow bomb for I-95. 6-12″ DCA to NYC, 20″ BOS (WSI snow algorithm based) pic.twitter.com/mrBZH4VMqO
— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 30, 2013
Stephanie Abrams — Meteorologist for The Weather Channel who hosts the “Wake Up with Al” show with Al Roker.
Handle: @StephanieAbrams
Suriously? Another round of snow for the MW & NE? This is becoming comical! #FeelForYa but also #HappyForSnowLovers pic.twitter.com/HicDXupCyp
— Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) February 17, 2014
Tom Niziol — Winter Weather Expert at The Weather Channel
Handle: @TomNiziol
Squall line of #thundersnow !! Check out KYNG. pic.twitter.com/5iGoxbkLS2
— Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) February 18, 2014
Ari Sarsalari — Broadcast meteorologist for WAAY 31 in Huntsville, Alabama
Handle:@AriWeather
ALERT: If you see this pic, DON’T share. It’s INACCURATE, and from an internet troll who is NOT a meteorologist pic.twitter.com/3dE3koGNKF
— Ari Sarsalari (@AriWeather) February 19, 2014
Here are some general news sites that are also good to follow:
Breaking News Storm — Real-time severe weather updates
Handle: @breakingstorm
With today’s 1.5 inches of snow in Central Park, 2nd snowiest February on record in New York; 7th snowiest season – @NBCNews
— Breaking News Storm (@breakingstorm) February 18, 2014
National Weather Service — Weather updates for the entire country from NOAA
Handle: @NWS
Today’s Weather: Severe wx threat from OH Vly to Gulf, winter wx form Midwest to New England: http://t.co/gD9vPulaQp pic.twitter.com/pdTU1aGXmn
— NWS (@NWS) February 20, 2014
AccuWeather.com — Breaking news and weather stories from AccuWeather.com
Handle: @breakingweather
Severe weather risk Thursday; make sure you know the difference between a watch and a warning: http://t.co/gmruOY2W6U
— AccuWeather.com (@breakingweather) February 20, 2014
WeatherBug
Handle: @WeatherBug
crazy! RT @smartinWNTV: #Iowa: nothing like #severe t'storm warnings and #blizzard warnings at the same time. #iawx pic.twitter.com/DC4z6WL6qx
-- WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) February 20, 2014
Have suggestions for great weather people to follow? Feel free to let us know in the comments.
