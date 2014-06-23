It's 105 Degrees On The Field In The Middle Of The Jungle Where The US Plays Portugal Tonight

ESPN Jeremy Schapp reporting from Manaus with a giant Amazonian bug on his mike.

The U.S. takes on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal tonight in Manaus, which is in the middle of the Amazon. It’s one of the most controversial locations for games because Brazil spent an estimated $US300 million building a stadium in a city where there is no top-flight professional team.

It’s also oppressively hot and humid.

ESPN’s Jeremy Schapp was just reporting live from the pitch in Manaus and a laser thermometer measured the temperature at 105 degrees F. Granted, the U.S. will play when the sun goes down, so it might relieve the heat slightly, but it’s still going to be very hot.

According to Weather.com, when the match kicks off at 6 p.m., it will feel like it’s 85 degrees and there will be 85% humidity. Oof.

This might be a good thing for the U.S., however, because many of its players who are in MLS are used to playing in hot and humid climates like Houston in the middle of the summer.

