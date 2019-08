A weather reporter in the UK honored the release of the latest “Star Wars” movie by jamming her latest forecast with “Star Wars” puns. She pulled off a similar weather report for “Back in the Future” in October.

“The Force Awakens” will be out in theatres on December 18th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

