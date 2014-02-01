All The Doomsday Weather Forecasts For The Super Bowl Were Wrong

There’s been a lot of bitterly cold weather forecasts for the Super Bowl this Sunday, but things are starting to look up.

Even though this weekend will mark the first outdoor Super Bowl game played in a cold-weather city since the NFL was created 93 years ago, it’s probably not going to be the coldest Super Bowl ever.

The weather on Sunday is actually shaping up to be pleasant compared to the polar vortex and unusually freezing temperatures that have been ravaging the northeast recently. The weather predictor forecast.io is projecting that as of now the temperature will be around 41 degrees at kickoff. The coldest Super Bowl so far happened back in 1972 in New Orleans when it was 39 degrees at kickoff.

According to meteorologist Eric Holthaus, the snowstorm that just passed to the north of the stadium was followed with a southern breeze that will surround the area with insulating clouds, creating a pocket of warm air just in time for the weekend.

Climatologists from the New Jersey Weather & Climate Network have put together this weather tracker that will monitor weather around MetLife stadium and even includes hour-by-hour weather predictions during the game itself.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is showing that a snowstorm is likely this weekend, but should hit safely north of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Here’s what weather.com is showing for Super Bowl Sunday:

