Weather Extremes Expose Flaws In America's Crumbling Infrastructure

Photo: Flickr/Melissa

The sorry state of America’s infrastructure is nothing new, but according to the New York Times, recent weather extremes are causing even greater problems.A report by Matthew Wald and John Schwartz cites a variety of structural problems caused by weather trends that look to become even more severe in the future, like rising maximum and minimum temperatures, an increasing number of extreme weather events, and drought.



Some of the highlights from the report:

An Illinois nuclear plant had to get special permission to keep operating after its cooling pond became too hot.

Subway tracks can kink in excessive heat, which recently caused a train to derail.

Increasingly violent storms knock out utility infrastructure, like the June 29th storm that left 4.9 million without power.

Sustained high temperatures have caused highway cracking throughout the South, Northeast and Midwest.

If we’re not proactive about fixing these problems, we’ll be stuck constantly fixing things that are broken, instead of building something new. Read the full piece at the New York Times

