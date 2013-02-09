Police In California Are Battling Severe Winter Weather While They Search For An 'Armed And Dangerous' Ex-Cop

Police helicopters searching for an ex-cop were downed early this morning after winter weather made it too dangerous for them too fly.



KTLA 5’s live newscast about the search for Christopher Dorner, a former LAPD cop suspected of shooting three cops, one of whom died, and killing two civilians, shows just how bad the weather has become. Authorities consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Currently, it’s only 21 degrees in Big Bear, Calif., where cops are continuing their search for Dorner.

Check out the scene in Big Bear, courtesy of KTLA 5:

Photo: via KTLA 5

Photo: via KTLA 5

Photo: via KTLA 5

Police are continuing their search on the ground, despite the weather.

DON’T MISS: Here’s Everything We Know About The Most Hunted Man In California >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.