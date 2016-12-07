Weather Channel to Breitbart: 'Climate change is real, and please stop using our video to mislead Americans'

Weather Channel Weather Channel meteorologist Kait Parker

The Weather Channel on Tuesday skewered Breitbart for using one of its videos in a story which aimed to cast doubt on the science of climate change.

An article and video published on the Weather Channel’s website was headlined: “Note to Breitbart: Earth Is Not Cooling, Climate Change Is Real and Please Stop Using Our Video to Mislead Americans.”

“Global warming is not expected to end anytime soon, despite what Breitbart.com wrote in an article published last week,” the story on the site said. The video included commentary from meteorologist Kait Parker.

A tweet from the weather news outlet was also published, garnering thousands of retweets:

Note to @BreitbartNews: Earth Is Not Cooling, Climate Change Is Real and Stop Using Our Video to Mislead Americans https://t.co/ipP0fD2BEg pic.twitter.com/ypSMJ4eML6

— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 6, 2016

The Weather Channel was referring to a Breitbart story headlined: “Global Temperatures Plunge. Icy Silence From Climate Alarmists.” That story was promoted online by the House Science Committee.

Breitbart, which strongly supported President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, has for years cast doubt on the idea of manmade climate change, despite the theory being accepted by scientific community.

“In fact, thousands of researchers and scientific societies are in agreement that greenhouse gases produced by human activity are warming the planet’s climate and will keep doing so,” the Weather Channel said in its story.

The weather news outlet said Breitbart’s story was a “prime example of cherry picking” to “build a misleading case” against climate science. In its story, it went point-by-point to combat Breitbart’s claims.

Neither a spokesperson for Breitbart or the Weather Channel immediately responded to a request for comment, but a source at the website predictably told Business Insider in a message that the website would likely respond.

“For years, the institutional left and legacy media establishment has gotten away with group think in the worst possible way when it comes to climate,” said the Breitbart editor, speaking on background. “We look forward to exposing that in the coming weeks and months.”

The Breitbart editor added: “The environmentalist agenda drivers in the media can go back to their safe spaces now.”

Breitbart is also currently embroiled in a war against Kelloggs after the company, amid pressure, stopped advertising on its website.

