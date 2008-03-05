Weather Channel Bids Due Next Week

Preliminary bids for the Weather Channel are due next week, says Reuters. Owner Landmark Communications is seeking $5 billion for the cable network and Weather.com. Some estimates have valued the Web site alone at $2 billion, which seems optimistic.



Who’s interested? Everyone, say Reuters sources, some of whom we think may work for its Landmark bankers JPMorgan and Lehman Brothers. But the news service specifically mentions NBC Universal, Time Warner (TWX), CBS and Comcast (CMCSA). NBC U’s Jeff Zucker has already said he likes the Weather Channel, but not at the asking price.

