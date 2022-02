16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that ‘Harry Potter’ fans may not know

Some of the Weasleys’ first names came from Arthurian legend.

When naming her characters, controversial author JK Rowling pulled from history, old stories, and even local cemeteries. In that vein, a few of the Weasleys’ first names can be found in the legends of King Arthur

There’s Arthur Weasley, of course, but Ginny is also short for Ginevra, which is the Italian version of Guinevere, the name of King Arthur’s wife.

Additionally, Percy could be a reference to Sir Percival, one of the knights of the round table.