16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that ‘Harry Potter’ fans may not know

- The Weasleys are featured throughout “Harry Potter,” but it’s easy to lose track of these facts.
- Molly’s brothers were killed in the First Wizarding War, and Arthur is related to the Blacks.
- The surname holds a special meaning, and some of their first names are from Arthurian legend.
There’s Arthur Weasley, of course, but Ginny is also short for Ginevra, which is the Italian version of Guinevere, the name of King Arthur’s wife.
Additionally, Percy could be a reference to Sir Percival, one of the knights of the round table.
The name of their home is probably another nod to the animal, since weasels live in burrows, and Arthur’s Patronus also takes the form of the animal.
The Lovegoods’ and the Weasleys’ homes were both located in the wizard village of Ottery St. Catchpole.
During the First Wizarding War, many innocent lives were lost, including Fabian and Gideon Prewett — who were Molly’s brothers and members of the original Order of the Phoenix.
This may explain Molly’s initial hesitation to allow her family to join the fight in the Second Wizarding War.
Arthur’s mother was Cedrella Weasley (née Black), the granddaughter of Phineas Nigellus Black, which means the Weasleys are related to the Black family.
Additionally, Arthur’s grandmother was Lysandra Black (née Yaxley), who was most likely related to the Death Eater Corban Yaxley.
She even called him “the only good father in the whole series.”
Per The Guardian, in a DVD extra for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” Rowling also said she “did seriously consider killing Ron.”
In the end, Fred was the only Weasley to die during the Second Wizarding War, and Rowling told Today that she didn’t really know why she killed him and not his twin, George.
As a mother and natural caretaker, Molly’s biggest fear was losing her family, which is why any boggart she encountered would take the form of her dead children and husband.
Although Harry wasn’t her biological son, she’d grown to consider him as such throughout the series, so the form of Molly’s boggart eventually shifted to include his demise as well.
Bill Weasley was also working there as a Curse-Breaker, and the two hit it off. But when Bill first started dating Fleur, his mother and sister were unimpressed with her. Molly questioned her love for Bill, and both Molly and Ginny’s general dislike for her was clear whenever she was around.
Molly even continuously tried to set her son up with Nymphadora Tonks throughout his engagement — which was more than a little awkward because Tonks was already falling for Remus Lupin.
However, by the time Bill and Fleur’s wedding came around, the family had warmed to Fleur a little.
In the 2007 documentary “J.K. Rowling: A Year in the Life,” the author said that the character was born on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, hence her name, which is French for “victory.”
In the documentary, Rowling also drew a Weasley family tree that showed the couple had two other children named Dominique and Louis.
In “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” viewers catch a brief glimpse of the entire Weasley clan in a photo from their trip to Egypt. In that brief appearance, actor Richard Fish played Bill.
The photo is also the only time we see Charlie Weasley in the entire film series.
In “Deathly Hallows,” Bill is described as having a “distant resemblance” to Mad-Eye Moody, who was also badly scarred from his career as an Auror.
Funnily enough, the actor who played Bill in the movies is the real-life son of Brendan Gleeson, who played Moody.
Bill and Fleur had their three children. Percy married a witch named Audrey and had two daughters, Molly and Lucy, with her. George married Fred’s ex-girlfriend, Angelina Johnson, and they had two children together named Fred and Roxanne.
Ron married Hermione and they had two kids, Rose and Hugo Granger-Weasley. And Harry married Ginny, who had their three kids: James Sirius, Albus Severus, and Lily Luna Potter.
Very little is known about Charlie, aside from his passion for magical creatures, which has led some fans to wonder about the character’s sexual orientation.
However, in “J.K. Rowling: A Year in the Life,” the author said, “No, I don’t think Charlie’s gay, just more interested in dragons than women.”
In the case of Percy Weasley, the books say on several occasions that he wears glasses, but the character never wears them in the films.
Rowling also confirmed in a tweet from 2015 that Fred was the older of the two twins, which may be why he tended to take the lead on many of their antics.
After playing Quidditch professionally for the all-female Holyhead Harpies, she went on to work as the Quidditch correspondent for The Daily Prophet.
