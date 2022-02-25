16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that ‘Harry Potter’ fans may not know

Bill and Fleur’s relationship started at Gringotts, and not everyone supported it.

When we first meet Fleur Delacour in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” she is in her final year at Beauxbatons Academy of Magic. After graduating, she took a job at Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

Bill Weasley was also working there as a Curse-Breaker, and the two hit it off. But when Bill first started dating Fleur, his mother and sister were unimpressed with her. Molly questioned her love for Bill, and both Molly and Ginny’s general dislike for her was clear whenever she was around.

Molly even continuously tried to set her son up with Nymphadora Tonks throughout his engagement — which was more than a little awkward because Tonks was already falling for Remus Lupin.

However, by the time Bill and Fleur’s wedding came around, the family had warmed to Fleur a little.