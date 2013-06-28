5 Reasons You Should Rock Shorts In The Office

Wearing shorts to work is a hot debate. What you can and can’t get away with depends on your industry’s official and unofficial approach to dress code.



Shorts’ popularity is on the rise, not only with the expected 18-24 year old age group, but with women 55 or older.

Silk, leather, tailored or pleated, pairing shorts with a top or blazer easily amps up your outfit from beachside to boardroom. Watch below to find out why it’s now acceptable to wear shorts to the office.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



