Men Have Been Putting On Cologne All Wrong

Many men wear cologne in the workplace or out on the town, but often they’re overdoing it.

So we spoke to the experts at Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan to get some answers.

Fragrances should be subtle, and others shouldn’t be subjected to your chosen scent if they’re not in your immediate vicinity.

Howard Kreitzman, VP of cosmetics and fragrances at Bloomingdales, has some good advice: Stretch your arms out. No one closer than that distance should be able to smell your cologne.

“You can spray maybe two or three spritz from the bottle, but once you go past that you are moving into dangerous territory,” he says.

Check out the video below for some essential tips to smelling nice, but not too nice.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.