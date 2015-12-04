This chart shows why Fitbit can't rest on its laurels

Fitbit may be on top today, but the wearable market is young and still in flux.

This chart from Statista (from IDC data) shows shipments of wearable devices in Q3, versus a year ago. Number two Apple wasn’t even in the market last year, and number three Xiaomi was barely a player. There’s also a newcomer in the fifth position, BBK, which is the parent company of Chinese wearable camera maker XTC. It knocked Samsung off the list. Jawbone also dropped out of the top five during 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.