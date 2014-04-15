Wearable Devices Won't Succeed On The Mass Market Until More Apps Become Available

Despite all the new wearables on the market, there still aren’t many apps in these devices’ app stores. And without apps, there’s not a great reason for mainstream consumers to adopt the devices.

The wearable app ecosystem’s immaturity is largely a result of platform fragmentation. The smartphone market is dominated by Android and iOS. Developers can choose to create apps for either one of these platforms knowing that they are reaching a wide swath of the smartphone market.

Not so for the wearables market. It isn’t just that there’s no dominant platform yet, the devices are also in the hands of far fewer users (compared to smartphone brands), creating an even greater disincentive to create apps for any one wearable device.

However, development isn’t completely stymied. The outlines of some general concepts for wearable app development have begun to emerge, and will become clearer now that Google has released “Android Wear,” its platform for wearable devices.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we make sense of the current wearable apps landscape, look at why app ecosystems are so minimally stocked, explore the types of wearables that are likeliest to take off, and try to pinpoint a few “killer apps” that could make the devices truly compelling. We also look at the strong potential for Google or Apple to instantly take over the app market.

Here is some key information about the current state of wearable apps:

In full, the report:

