22% Of Tech Leaders Say Wearable Computing Is The Next Big Thing In Mobile

Tech Leaders Feel Wearables Are The Next Big Thing In Mobile (Open Mobile Media)

"What is the next big thing in mobile?" About 22% of mobile executives polled felt that wearable devices are the next big thing.

Google Debuts New Nexus 7, Android 4.3, Chromecast, And Offers Other Mobile Tidbits (Business Insider)

Google made several announcements yesterday, here are the highlights:

According to The Verge, the new Nexus 7 tablet will launch on July 30.

The new tablet will run on updated Android 4.3. The Nexus 4, Nexus 10, and the existing Nexus 7 tablet will also be eligible for the update, according to TechCrunch.

Chromecast is a small dongle that plugs into an HDMI-ready TV that will allow phones, tablets, and computers to stream online content straight to the TV. It’s a competitor to Apple TV and is already available online, but will debut in stores on July 28. It costs $35, according to Google.

Textbooks will be available on Google Play in early August. The app store will feature textbooks from the five major academic publishing houses, says Ars Technica. Users can opt to buy or rent textbooks.

Some mobile stats from the announcements:

Google claims there are now 1 million apps in the Google Play store. That beats Apple’s reported more than 900,000. Nearly 70 million total Android tablet activations, cumulative. There were 10 million at the end of 2012. Read >

Facebook Mobile Ads Make Up 41% Of Its Ad Revenue (Business Insider)

Facebook earnings were also announced on Wednesday. An intriguing stat comes from their mobile efforts: 41% of Facebook’s total ad revenue can be attributed to mobile ads. These ads alone generated $656 million in revenue this quarter, that’s up from $375 million last quarter. Click here for more Facebook earnings info, courtesy of Business Insider. Read >

Mobile Video And Mobile Social Media Engagement Continues To Grow (Adobe)

Adobe released its Q2 update of the “State Of Mobile Benchmark.” Their study found mobile video to be an extremely high area of growth. Mobile video starts tripled year-over-year. Social media engagement from mobile devices is also growing tremendously. Their data shows mobile devices account for a 30.1% share of all new page likes, compared to 4.8% the previous year. Read >

EA Games Made More Money On iOS Than Anywhere Else Last Quarter (VentureBeat)

Gaming company Electronic Arts claims that they generated more revenue from Apple’s App Store than any other retail distributor. It reported $90 million in revenue from its smartphone and tablet games, but did not comment on the numerical proportions between iOS and Android. This is yet another example of the monetization prowess of mobile gaming. Read >

Apple Could Launch New iPhone In September (All Things Digital)

All Things Digital considers several statements and hints from Apple’s earnings call yesterday, which point to several signs indicating a September debut for the newest iPhone. Read >

