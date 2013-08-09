Wearable Computing Goes Mainstream -- Consumers Are Already Snapping Up Smart Watches And Wristbands

Those betting big on wearable computing believe an assorted new crop of gadgets — mostly worn on the wrist or as eyewear — will transform the way in which we interact with the rest of our devices.

But wearables won’t just complement smartphones. What is perhaps most intriguing about them is that they will serve new purposes too. Because they are designed to be worn close to the body, they’re ideal for monitoring our vital signs and health. They’ll track how active we are, our sleep quality, how many steps we take during the day. Consumers of all sorts — fitness buffs, dieters, and the elderly — are already beginning to rely on products like the Jawbone UP, Nike FuelBand and FitBit.

But will they take to more cutting-edge technology like Google Glass? What about the rumoured iWatch? Overall consumer awareness of wearables as a category is still low. Speculation on the future market for wearables devices is a confusing mix of scepticism and hype.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we make sense of the muddle and analyse various growth forecasts for the wearable computing market. We show how wristwear (and related apps) is already an established category, we explore the products and prospects of each component market — including bracelets, smartwatches, and eyewear, examine the various barriers to entry for each, and look at how wearables could bring along new platform wars.

