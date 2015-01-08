Apple Watch Will Control Nearly Half Of The Entire Smartwatch Market By 2017

The Apple Watch is poised to become a category leader in the nascent wearable-device market. The device is the first entrant that is stylish enough to attract mainstream consumers. The Apple Watch also leverages the watch’s controls in a unique manner, allowing users to control the device through a “digital crown,” a new version of the watch’s time-setting knob, which will allow users to scroll through screens and apps.

We believe the Apple Watch will kick off the consumer market for smart watches in earnest, and will account for two-fifths of smartwatch shipments this year, before peaking at 48% of smart watch market share in 2017. Beyond that inflection point, other manufacturers will offer strong competing devices, and Apple will slip.

In a recent report on the wearable computing market from BI Intelligence, we also

look at how the wearables market will perform in the long run. We forecast out shipments numbers, explain why the smartwatch will be the leading wearable device category going forward, and analyse more proprietary results from our BI Intelligence consumer survey on smartwatch purchase intent.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Risk-Free Trial Today >>

Here are some key points from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts, data, and analysis on the mobile and Internet of Things industry, sign up for a two-week trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.