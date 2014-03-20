WEARABLE APPS: Inside The Race To Create A New App Ecosystem

Several prominent wearable devices have hit the market in the past year — Samsung Galaxy Gear, the Pebble Smartwatch, and the Explorer version of Google Glass. But despite the flurry of launches,there is a surprising lack of apps.

And without apps, there’s little reason to buy wearables.

For developers, the wearables landscape is far too fragmented, and this means dealing with a different software development kit (SDKs) or API (application programming interface) for every device they’d like to build for.

This is why Google’s launch yesterday of Android Wear, its wearable platform, is likely to see so much interest. Developers still need to build the “killer app” designed uniquely for wearables that will make the devices compelling for still-sceptical mainstream consumers. Now, with Android Wear, they have a major platform to build for.

Here is some key information about the current state of wearable apps:

In full, the report:

