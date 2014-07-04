Here's A Look At Some Of The Weirdest Weapons The TSA Has Confiscated From Passengers

The days around July 4th are some of the peak travel dates of the year for domestic flights in the U.S. This weekend, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) is going to be busier than usual, screening bags in an attempt to ensure everyone travels free of terrorism or other safety threats.

In an attempt to positively influence its sometimes-problematic public image, the TSA has been operating an Instagram account since June 2013. The account has over 70,000 followers and shares images of the items that passengers attempt to bring in carry-on baggage — including elaborate and pretty dangerous-looking weaponry.

Below are some of the most bizarre items that people thought would be ok to bring onto an aeroplane.

This six bladed throwing star was removed from carry-on baggage at Las Vegas Airport.

The item below is a knuckle stun gun, also known as blast knuckles. It was found at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

This key knife was discovered at Burlington International Airport. Knives of any size are not permitted on flights.

The TSA also frowns upon anything resembling a bomb, such as this novelty alarm clock found at the Kansas City Airport.

Novelty items, such as this Batman themed throwing star discovered at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are also forbidden.

Just as knives are banned from planes, so are cane swords, such as this one found at Ontario International Airport in California.

Absolutely any sort of gun is forbidden from being brought onto planes, including this spear gun found at the Denver Airport.

This inert projectile found at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was not allowed onto a plane. All explosives, including inoperable ones, are not permitted in carry-on.

Perhaps most chilling of all, the TSA found utility knives concealed between Scooby-Doo greeting cards in an unnamed airport.

