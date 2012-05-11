Rich People Say This Is Their favourite Department Store

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Wealthy U.S. shoppers ranked Nordstrom as their favourite department store in a new survey of luxury retailers.Bergdorf Goodman came next, followed by Barneys’ New York.



Nordstrom was also the most-visited luxury retailer, with 36 per cent of respondents—who make more than $150,000 a year—saying they had shopped there in the past year. In comparison, only 7 per cent had visited Barneys’ and 6 per cent had shopped at Bergdorfs.

We’re not too surprised, considering Nordstrom’s well-known emphasis on customer service and “anything goes” return policy.

The survey, by New York-based Luxury Institute, scored stores based on customers’ evaluations of personnel, shopping environment and overall satisfaction with their shopping experience. Respondents reported an average annual income of $292,000 and average net worth of $3 million.

