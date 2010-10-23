Wealthy People Have More Of The Hormone That Makes Humans Live Longer

Paris Hilton will be around for a long time.

We’ve known for a long time that the world’s rich live longer than everyone else – they eat better food, have more time to exercise, get sick less, and when they do get sick, they have better health care.But scientists have just discovered that people who are wealthy possess more of the specific hormones that prolong life expectancy, the Telegraph reports.



DHEAS is like the human body’s own, naturally made steroid, and it’s one of the hormones that’s going to make Paris Hilton live longer because she, as a super well-heeled heiress, has a higher level of it in her system than those with less money.

Here’s why, according to the Telegraph:

DHEAS – or dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate – is produced by the brain, adrenal glands and sexual organs and is a guide to life expectancy.

Researchers from University College London, working on the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, found evidence that biological ageing is slower among people with better socio-economic circumstances.

A second hormone, called IGF-I, curbs reactions to stress. Wealthy people have more of that too.

That makes sense.

The rich don’t have to worry about the basics of staying alive like where their next pay check is coming from, or how they’re going to put dinner on the table.

And, when they do get stressed, they can afford to pack up and go on vacation. There’s nothing like a bit of sun and shut-eye to recharge and decompress. And as these scientists found – the rich decompress faster.

There was another part of this story that got us thinking. If production of DHEAS “is greatest during childhood and the teenage years,” as the report says, then that means those who have inherited wealth, like Paris Hilton, are going to live even longer than the average rich person.

We bet that if for their next study, University College London tested hormone levels in loaded offspring, DHEAS would test through the roof.

For the full story, go to the Telegraph, via WSJ

