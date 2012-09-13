STUDY: The Children Of The Rich Are More Likely To Keep Living At Home

It’s no surprise that with reports of the record number of 20-somethings living at home with their parents that someone would do a study on it.



Australian researchers from the Melbourne Institute and the Research School of Economics have paired up and conducted interviews with 18-to-20-year-olds over the past decade, focusing on the socioeconomic situation of the subjects’ families and how that influenced the likelihood that they would move home and/or receive financial help from their parents.

What they found wasn’t altogether too shocking. Young adults from disadvantaged families were more likely to be independent and receive little to no financial aid than their more privileged counterparts.

The study found that 75% of 20-year-olds from privileged backgrounds still lived at home or received financial help in contrast to less than two-thirds of those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The researchers concluded it came down to whether or not the family could afford to support their grown children.

“Some families lack the necessary resources,” states Deborah Cobb-Clark, the director of the Melbourne Institute and co-author of the study, in her conclusion, “while others may simply be unwilling to continue to support their children after they reach adulthood.”

The study determined if a family was considered “disadvantaged” by their welfare history, and not by the annual household income. It therefore did not account for any disparity between a middle class household and a wealthy one.

