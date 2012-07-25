Wealthy Hamptons Couple Accused Of Forcing Indonesian Woman Into Slavery

The Halseys’ home on Halsey Lane in Water Mill

A couple from Water Mill, NY has been sued for allegedly bringing an Indonesian woman to the U.S. and forcing her into indentured servitude by trapping her in their home and paying her below minimum wage.The suit, filed by Ni Ketut Sulastri in the federal court on Long Island, claims Lawrence and Rose Halsey—who live on a street that bears their family name—purportedly hired Sulastri to work for their childrens’ shoe business.



But when she arrived in the U.S., she was given a room the size of a closet, made to work 15 hours a day, seven days a week for the the shoe business and doing household chores, and paid $350 a month instead of the $450 salary she was promised, according to the lawsuit.

The Halseys also allegedly forced her to eat their table scraps and “hot dogs, over and over again, because the family would not buy plaintiff vegetarian food claiming it was expensive.”

Eventually customs officers discovered that Sulastri was working illegally and took her into custody. After the Halseys paid a $4,000 bond for her release, she was forced to work for free, according to the suit.

Sulastri, who managed to escape from the Halseys in November 2008, filed suit last week, and Business Insider obtained a copy today. The Halseys’ three-bedroom home is worth an estimated $2.4 million, according to Zillow.

Earlier this year, an immigrant from India sued a wealthy New York woman for allegedly keeping her trapped on her massive estate for five years.

