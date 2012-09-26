Meet The 11 Wealthiest People In China

Zong Qinghou, the wealthiest man in China

Photo: AP Images

It was a rough year for China’s richest individuals, who collectively saw their wealth shrink in a year when the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 23 per cent.According to the brand new 2012 HuRun Rich List, 469 of China’s 1,000 wealthiest people saw their wealth decrease, while just 291 saw their wealth increase. And there were just 251 billionaires (in U.S. dollars) on this year’s list, 20 fewer than there were last year.



The average wealth of the 1,000 wealthiest people in China was $860 million, down 9 per cent from the previous year. But to put that in perspective, the average wealth was still nearly double what it was in 2008.

For the first time in 13 years, manufacturing topped property as the key source of wealth.

And one other notable observation from HuRun—people born in the Year of the Rabbit make the best entrepreneurs. A full 12.8 per cent of people on this year’s Rich List were born in the Year of the Rabbit, outnumbering people born in the Years of the Pig and Ox combined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.