America's 15 Richest Law School Grads

Forbes has revealed its highly anticipated list of the 400 Richest People in America.
While law school grads certainly face a bleak future these days, many of the 400 wealthiest Americans do hold law degrees.
But these wealthy law grads are not practicing law for the most part.
Co-CEO and co-founder of the Carlyle Group
Forbes Rank: 250
Net Worth: $1.9 billion
Education: J.D., University of Chicago; B.A./B.S., Duke
Founder of Kos Pharmaceuticals
Forbes Rank: 250
Net Worth: $1.9 billion
Education: J.D., DePaul University; B.A., Carroll College Wisconsin
Real estate and casino magnate
Forbes Rank: 229
Net Worth: $2.1 billion
Education: J.D., Northwestern; B.A., University of Illinois at Urbana
Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels
Forbes Rank: 218
Net Worth: $2.2 billion
Education: J.D., and MBA, University of Chicago; B.A., Claremont McKenna College
Founder of New River Pharmaceuticals
Forbes Rank: 190
Net Worth: $2.4 billion
Education: J.D., University of Virginia; B.A., Radford
Co-Founder of Private Investment Firm Pritzker Group
Forbes Rank: 179
Net Worth: $2.5 billion
Education: J.D., Northwestern; B.A., Duke
Founder of TPG Capital
Forbes Rank: 170
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
Education: J.D., Harvard; B.A. University of Washington
CEO of Bechtel Corp.
Forbes Rank: 142
Net Worth: $2.9 billion
Education: J.D. and MBA, Stanford; B.A., UC Davis
Founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (private equity)
Forbes Rank: 104
Net Worth: $3.7 billion
Education: J.D., UC Hastings; B.A. Claremont McKenna College
Chairman of Equity Group Investments
Forbes Rank: 103
Net Worth: $3.8 billion
Education: J.D. and B.A., University of Michigan
Real estate developer
Forbes Rank: 100
Net Worth: $3.9 billion
Education: L.L.B. and B.A., George Washington University (The L.L.B. was an undergraduate law degree that was awarded in the U.S. until 1971.)
Director of Enterprise GP Holdings
Forbes Rank: 72
Net Worth: $4.7 billion
Education: J.D., University of Houston; B.A., Rice University
CEO of TRT Holdings, a holding company for Omni Hotels and Gold's Gym
Forbes Rank: 69
Net Worth: $4.9 billion
Education: J.D., Southern Methodist University; B.A. University of Texas at Austin
Chairman of the LeFrak organisation (real estate)
Forbes Rank: 63
Net Worth: $5.2 billion
Education: J.D., Columbia; B.A., Amherst College
Chairman and CEO, Kinder Morgan
Forbes Rank: 36
Net Worth: $9.4 billion
Education: J.D. and B.A., University of Missouri
