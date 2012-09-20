America's 15 Richest Law School Grads

Aleksi Tzatzev
LeFrak

Forbes has revealed its highly anticipated list of the 400 Richest People in America.

While law school grads certainly face a bleak future these days, many of the 400 wealthiest Americans do hold law degrees.

But these wealthy law grads are not practicing law for the most part.

15. David Rubenstein

Co-CEO and co-founder of the Carlyle Group

Forbes Rank: 250

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

Education: J.D., University of Chicago; B.A./B.S., Duke

Source: Forbes.com

14. Michael Jaharis

Founder of Kos Pharmaceuticals

Forbes Rank: 250

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

Education: J.D., DePaul University; B.A., Carroll College Wisconsin

Source: Forbes.com

13. Neil Bluhm

Real estate and casino magnate

Forbes Rank: 229

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

Education: J.D., Northwestern; B.A., University of Illinois at Urbana

Source: Forbes.com

12. Thomas Pritzker

Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels

Forbes Rank: 218

Net Worth: $2.2 billion

Education: J.D., and MBA, University of Chicago; B.A., Claremont McKenna College

Source: Forbes.com

11. Randal Kirk

Founder of New River Pharmaceuticals

Forbes Rank: 190

Net Worth: $2.4 billion

Education: J.D., University of Virginia; B.A., Radford

Source: Forbes.com

10. Jay Robert Pritzker

Co-Founder of Private Investment Firm Pritzker Group

Forbes Rank: 179

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

Education: J.D., Northwestern; B.A., Duke

Source: Forbes.com

9. David Bonderman

Founder of TPG Capital

Forbes Rank: 170

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

Education: J.D., Harvard; B.A. University of Washington

Source: Forbes.com

8. Riley Bechtel

CEO of Bechtel Corp.

Forbes Rank: 142

Net Worth: $2.9 billion

Education: J.D. and MBA, Stanford; B.A., UC Davis

Source: Forbes.com

7. George Roberts

Founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (private equity)

Forbes Rank: 104

Net Worth: $3.7 billion

Education: J.D., UC Hastings; B.A. Claremont McKenna College

Source: Forbes.com

6. Sam Zell

Chairman of Equity Group Investments

Forbes Rank: 103

Net Worth: $3.8 billion

Education: J.D. and B.A., University of Michigan

Source: Forbes.com

5. Ted Lerner

Real estate developer

Forbes Rank: 100

Net Worth: $3.9 billion

Education: L.L.B. and B.A., George Washington University (The L.L.B. was an undergraduate law degree that was awarded in the U.S. until 1971.)

Source: Forbes.com

4. Randa Williams

Director of Enterprise GP Holdings

Forbes Rank: 72

Net Worth: $4.7 billion

Education: J.D., University of Houston; B.A., Rice University

Source: Forbes.com

3. Robert Rowling

CEO of TRT Holdings, a holding company for Omni Hotels and Gold's Gym

Forbes Rank: 69

Net Worth: $4.9 billion

Education: J.D., Southern Methodist University; B.A. University of Texas at Austin

Source: Forbes.com

2. Richard LeFrak

Chairman of the LeFrak organisation (real estate)

Forbes Rank: 63

Net Worth: $5.2 billion

Education: J.D., Columbia; B.A., Amherst College

Source: Forbes.com

1. Richard Kinder

Chairman and CEO, Kinder Morgan

Forbes Rank: 36

Net Worth: $9.4 billion

Education: J.D. and B.A., University of Missouri

Source: Forbes.com

And now the bad side of the profession.

These are the worst law firms to work for >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.