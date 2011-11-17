Now Meet The World's Most Eligible Bachelors

Some of the world’s wealthiest, most powerful and most famous men are still eligible and looking for love.
Imagine a night of dining at the most expensive restaurants, weekly galas, summering on yachts off the coast of Europe and all the other perks that come with having a billionaire boyfriend.
Many of the men on the list are self-made millionaires through start-ups and investments, but others are old money, having inherited their wealth from their families or royal lines.
Some have been linked to love interests, but none of these guys have rings on their fingers.
And don’t worry, men, a list of the wealthiest eligible bachelorettes is coming soon.
Age: 25
Net Worth: The royal family does not disclose their net worth, but since Amedeo is pretty dreamy we decided to include him. Plus he's royalty!
Source of Wealth: His blood line in the Belgium Royal Family. He's also a descendant of the Austrian, Italian, French, Swedish, Danish, British, Portuguese, Spanish, and German royal families.
What to do to impress him: Cheering him on in sporting events, since he's quite the sportsman.
Age: 25
Net Worth: Unknown, but he's a prince!
Source of Wealth: His blood line to the former Greece Royal Throne and the Denmark throne.
What to do to impress him: Buff up on history and sports knowledge.
Age: 26
Net Worth: He's one of several heirs to the family's $2 billion fortune
Source of Wealth: It's family money from his grandfather, of the same name, the shopping tycoon.
What to do to impress him: Enjoy the water, since Stavros is a professional kiteboarder. He's been tied to Paris Hilton, Mary Kate Olsen, and Lindsay Lohan.
Age: 27
Net Worth: $2 billion
Source of Wealth: His blood line to the Thurn and Taxis thrones and assets in real estate, art, a tech company and 30,000 hectares of woodland in Germany.
What to do to impress him: Learn some fiscal responsibility. He first appeared in the Forbes rank at age 8.
Age: 27
Net Worth: $17.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Facebook
What to do to impress him: Beat him at a hand in poker, like ex-girlfriend Erica Albright did. But unfortunately, you'll have to work pretty hard to get this guy because he's been dating Priscilla Chan for quite a while.
Age: 27
Net Worth: $46 million
Source of Wealth: Third in line to the British Throne.
What to do to impress him: Party hard and fulfil philanthropic duties. Take some lessons from his sister-in-law Kate Middleton on how to break into the royal clan.
Age: 28
Net Worth: $3.4 billion
Source of Wealth: His family's pipelines. His father, Dan Duncan, was founder of Enterprise Products.
What to do to impress him: Scott is one of the few billionaires on the Forbes 400 list who is younger than 30 and whose fortune is not connected to Facebook. If you friend him, he probably won't be impressed. We couldn't find a photo of him anywhere, so good luck finding him yourself.
Age: 29
Net Worth: $ 2 billion
Source of Wealth: Facebook
What to do to impress him: If you enjoy hanging by the pool in St. Tropez, or know how to change his facebook relationship status to 'In a relationship,' you'll be set.
Age: 30
Net Worth: $1.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Construction, investments and his family's FutureTV
What to do to impress him: Be well-traveled. Fahd is a Lebanon citizen, currently living in Paris with business ties through out Europe and in Houston.
Age: 32
Net Worth: Unknown
Source of Wealth: Second in line to Swedish throne.
What to do to impress him: He enjoys race cars, swimming, and skiing. You'll have to be great at those things, since the Prince has been linked to model Sofia Hellqvist since 2008.
Age: 32
Net Worth: Around $610 million
Source of Wealth: Heir to Johnson & Johnson family company
What to do to impress him: Enjoy documentaries and indie films. Johnson had directed three about the super rich.
Age: 34
Net Worth: $40 million
Source of Wealth: Music
What to do to impress him: Is your body a wonderland?
Age: 34
Net Worth: $60 million
Source of Wealth: Co-founder of Revision3, Digg, Pownce. He's also invested in Twitter, Facebook, and Four Square.
What to do to impress him: Invite him over for tea and impress him with your knowledge of Earl grey versus Green. He loves to drink the stuff.
Age: 34
Net Worth: $650 million
Source of Wealth: Twitter
What to do to impress him: How witty can you be in 140 characters?
Age: 36
Net Worth: $300 million
Source of Wealth: Being really good at baseball and looking good at the same time.
What to do to impress him: Make sure you know your way around MOMA. Rodriguez is a savvy art collector.
Age: 43
Net Worth: $1.5 billion
Source of Wealth: PayPal and a $500,000 investment in Facebook that really paid off
What to do to impress him: Know how to play chess. He was ranked a master by the U.S. Chess Federation.
Age: 43
Net Worth: $3.7 billion
Source of Wealth: French Telecom Market
What to do to impress him: Get along with kids. Xavier has two.
Age: 54
Net Worth: $450 million
Source of Wealth: Residential and hotel developer
What to do to impress him: Have a good sense of humour. Balazs dated comedian Chelsea Handler for about seven months.
