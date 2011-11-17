Now Meet The World's Most Eligible Bachelors

Meredith Galante
eligible billionaires

Some of the world’s wealthiest, most powerful and most famous men are still eligible and looking for love.

Imagine a night of dining at the most expensive restaurants, weekly galas, summering on yachts off the coast of Europe and all the other perks that come with having a billionaire boyfriend.

Many of the men on the list are self-made millionaires through start-ups and investments, but others are old money, having inherited their wealth from their families or royal lines.

Some have been linked to love interests, but none of these guys have rings on their fingers.

And don’t worry, men, a list of the wealthiest eligible bachelorettes is coming soon.

Prince Amedeo of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este

Age: 25

Net Worth: The royal family does not disclose their net worth, but since Amedeo is pretty dreamy we decided to include him. Plus he's royalty!

Source of Wealth: His blood line in the Belgium Royal Family. He's also a descendant of the Austrian, Italian, French, Swedish, Danish, British, Portuguese, Spanish, and German royal families.

What to do to impress him: Cheering him on in sporting events, since he's quite the sportsman.

Prince Philippos

Age: 25

Net Worth: Unknown, but he's a prince!

Source of Wealth: His blood line to the former Greece Royal Throne and the Denmark throne.

What to do to impress him: Buff up on history and sports knowledge.

Stavros Niarchos III

Age: 26

Net Worth: He's one of several heirs to the family's $2 billion fortune

Source of Wealth: It's family money from his grandfather, of the same name, the shopping tycoon.

What to do to impress him: Enjoy the water, since Stavros is a professional kiteboarder. He's been tied to Paris Hilton, Mary Kate Olsen, and Lindsay Lohan.

Albert von Thurn und Taxis

Age: 27

Net Worth: $2 billion

Source of Wealth: His blood line to the Thurn and Taxis thrones and assets in real estate, art, a tech company and 30,000 hectares of woodland in Germany.

What to do to impress him: Learn some fiscal responsibility. He first appeared in the Forbes rank at age 8.

Mark Zuckerberg

Age: 27

Net Worth: $17.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Facebook

What to do to impress him: Beat him at a hand in poker, like ex-girlfriend Erica Albright did. But unfortunately, you'll have to work pretty hard to get this guy because he's been dating Priscilla Chan for quite a while.

Prince Harry

Age: 27

Net Worth: $46 million

Source of Wealth: Third in line to the British Throne.

What to do to impress him: Party hard and fulfil philanthropic duties. Take some lessons from his sister-in-law Kate Middleton on how to break into the royal clan.

Scott Duncan

Age: 28

Net Worth: $3.4 billion

Source of Wealth: His family's pipelines. His father, Dan Duncan, was founder of Enterprise Products.

What to do to impress him: Scott is one of the few billionaires on the Forbes 400 list who is younger than 30 and whose fortune is not connected to Facebook. If you friend him, he probably won't be impressed. We couldn't find a photo of him anywhere, so good luck finding him yourself.

Eduardo Saverin

Age: 29

Net Worth: $ 2 billion

Source of Wealth: Facebook

What to do to impress him: If you enjoy hanging by the pool in St. Tropez, or know how to change his facebook relationship status to 'In a relationship,' you'll be set.

Fahd Hariri

Age: 30

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Construction, investments and his family's FutureTV

What to do to impress him: Be well-traveled. Fahd is a Lebanon citizen, currently living in Paris with business ties through out Europe and in Houston.

Prince Carl Philip

Age: 32

Net Worth: Unknown

Source of Wealth: Second in line to Swedish throne.

What to do to impress him: He enjoys race cars, swimming, and skiing. You'll have to be great at those things, since the Prince has been linked to model Sofia Hellqvist since 2008.

Jamie Johnson

Age: 32

Net Worth: Around $610 million

Source of Wealth: Heir to Johnson & Johnson family company

What to do to impress him: Enjoy documentaries and indie films. Johnson had directed three about the super rich.

John Mayer

Age: 34

Net Worth: $40 million

Source of Wealth: Music

What to do to impress him: Is your body a wonderland?

Kevin Rose

Age: 34

Net Worth: $60 million

Source of Wealth: Co-founder of Revision3, Digg, Pownce. He's also invested in Twitter, Facebook, and Four Square.

What to do to impress him: Invite him over for tea and impress him with your knowledge of Earl grey versus Green. He loves to drink the stuff.

Jack Dorsey

Age: 34

Net Worth: $650 million

Source of Wealth: Twitter

What to do to impress him: How witty can you be in 140 characters?

Alex Rodriguez

Age: 36

Net Worth: $300 million

Source of Wealth: Being really good at baseball and looking good at the same time.

What to do to impress him: Make sure you know your way around MOMA. Rodriguez is a savvy art collector.

Peter Thiel

Age: 43

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

Source of Wealth: PayPal and a $500,000 investment in Facebook that really paid off

What to do to impress him: Know how to play chess. He was ranked a master by the U.S. Chess Federation.

Xavier Niel

Age: 43

Net Worth: $3.7 billion

Source of Wealth: French Telecom Market

What to do to impress him: Get along with kids. Xavier has two.

Andre Balazs

Age: 54

Net Worth: $450 million

Source of Wealth: Residential and hotel developer

What to do to impress him: Have a good sense of humour. Balazs dated comedian Chelsea Handler for about seven months.

These guys aren't all single, but they sure are wealthy

