Now Meet The World's Most Eligible Bachelors

Some of the world’s wealthiest, most powerful and most famous men are still eligible and looking for love.



Imagine a night of dining at the most expensive restaurants, weekly galas, summering on yachts off the coast of Europe and all the other perks that come with having a billionaire boyfriend.

Many of the men on the list are self-made millionaires through start-ups and investments, but others are old money, having inherited their wealth from their families or royal lines.

Some have been linked to love interests, but none of these guys have rings on their fingers.

And don’t worry, men, a list of the wealthiest eligible bachelorettes is coming soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.