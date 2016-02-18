Meet 5 of the world's wealthiest and most eligible bachelorettes

Kimberly White/Getty Stringer Elizabeth Holmes, the wealthiest self-made woman in the world, is single.

You could call them the most eligible bachelorettes in the world.

Five of the wealthiest women on earth are still unmarried, according to Wealth-X, a company that conducts research on the super-wealthy. With Valentine’s Day in mind, it provided us with a list of the richest bachelorettes in five age groups: 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s. Combined, they’re worth $46 billion.

Meet five of the wealthiest in the world below, including owners of a biotech startup and a luxury-clothing business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.