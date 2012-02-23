Meet The 15 Wealthiest Arab Businessmen In The World

Photo: Screenshots via YouTube

Arabian Business recently released its annual Rich List, which includes the 50 richest men and women in the Arab world in 2011.Saudi Arabian business people dominate the top of the list; leading industries include retail, real estate, construction, energy, and banking.



The number one richest person in the Arab world, a Saudi Arabian prince, has maintained his seat at the top of the list for eight consecutive years, according to the publication.

We’re looking at the top 15 richest people, but you can see the complete list at Arabian Business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.