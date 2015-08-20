Rich teens are more likely to use Snapchat

Pew Research Center Snapchat More Likely to Be Used Most Often by Wealthier Teens; Facebook Most Popular Among Lower Income Youth

Wealthier teens are more likely to favour Snapchat while their counterparts from lower income families are more likely to favour Facebook.

That’s one of the many findings from the Pew Research Center’s Teens, Social Media, and Technology report released earlier this year.

As the chart to the right shows, the percentage of teens who use Snapchat most often increases as household income grows.

Fourteen per cent of teens from households that earn over $US75,000 per year report that Snapchat is the app they use most often, according to the Pew Research Center report, while only 7% of respondents from families who earn less than $US30,000 per year reported Snapchat as the app they use most often.

Teens from less affluent households, according to the survey, report that they use Facebook most often. 49% of teens from households that earn less than $US50,000 per year say that Facebook is the service they use most often, while only 37% of teens from households with incomes of $US50,000 or more per year report the same.

The Pew Research Center surveyed more than 1,000 teens from the ages of 13 to 17 during the fall 2014 and winter 2015.

