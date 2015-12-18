A CEO says neither your salary nor job title is most crucial to building wealth in your 20s

Courtesy of Adam Nash Adam Nash, president and CEO of Wealthfront.

A hefty paycheck doesn’t guarantee long-term wealth.

“Most people fail to realise that in life, it’s not how much money you make. It’s how much money you keep,” writes Robert Kiyosaki in the personal finance classic, “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

That doesn’t mean your job doesn’t matter.

“When you think long term, the company you join is far more important in your 20s than the specific compensation or role,” says Adam Nash, president and CEO of online investing platform Wealthfront.

While salary and job title are important factors to consider when job searching, he says it’s crucial to find companies that will effectively set you up for long-term success.

“Knowing what I now know about the importance your career path has in determining long term financial success, I’m a huge believer that people in their 20s should seek out opportunities at later-stage, hypergrowth companies,” Nash told Business Insider.

Set yourself up for success by carefully evaluating where you’re going to work, rather than focusing on the compensation or nuts and bolts of the job description, he advises — and the money will come.

