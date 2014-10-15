10% Of The World's Population Controls 87% Of The Wealth

The top 10% of the world’s population controls approximately 87% of the world’s wealth. This is according to Credit Suisse’s annual Global Wealth report.

One of the major themes of the report was the ongoing rise in global inequality.

“Personal wealth varies greatly across individuals,” the analysts write. “During much of the last century, wealth differences contracted in high income countries, but this trend may have gone into reverse.”

The report’s analysis considers two time periods: 2000-2007 and 2007-2014.

For the most part, countries saw wealth inequality drop during the first period and increase during the second period.

Between 2000 and 2007, 74% of countries studied in the report saw a reduction in wealth inequality. In contrast, between 2007 and 2014, wealth inequality rose in 76% of the countries.

China, Egypt, and Hong Kong saw the most rapid rises in wealth inequality over the last 14 years. All three actually saw a rapid rise during both time periods.

On the other hand, the analysts found inequality has fallen rapidly in Poland and Saudi Arabia from 2000 – 2014.

