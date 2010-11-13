WEALTH FLAUNT OF THE DAY: $240,000 Wine Cabinets Shaped Like French Chateaux

Photo: Courtesy of The Antique Wine Company

Every dream of owning a French Chateau? David Linley furniture and The Antique Wine Company brings you one step closer with his collection of wine cabinets shaped like some of the nicest Chateaux in Bordeaux, France.The cabinets, which hold 18 bottles of wine each, come with a hefty price tag at $240,000.



Linley, a London based company, “prides itself on its dedication to the pursuit of excellence in the design and creation of fine furniture and interiors.” Owner, David Linley, is the nephew of Queen Elizabeth II. The cabinets are constructed of various exquisite woods and include features like secret compartments.

Five sets of the 9-cabinet collection were produced. So far only one hotel has bought an entire set, the Hotel Lisboa in Macau, which happens to have Asia’s largest wine collection. Other cabinets have been sold individually.

