WEALTH FLAUNT OF THE DAY: $240,000 Wine Cabinets Shaped Like French Chateaux

Photo: Courtesy of The Antique Wine Company
Every dream of owning a French Chateau? David Linley furniture and The Antique Wine Company brings you one step closer with his collection of wine cabinets shaped like some of the nicest Chateaux in Bordeaux, France.The cabinets, which hold 18 bottles of wine each, come with a hefty price tag at $240,000.
Linley, a London based company, “prides itself on its dedication to the pursuit of excellence in the design and creation of fine furniture and interiors.” Owner, David Linley, is the nephew of Queen Elizabeth II. The cabinets are constructed of various exquisite woods and include features like secret compartments.
Five sets of the 9-cabinet collection were produced. So far only one hotel has bought an entire set, the Hotel Lisboa in Macau, which happens to have Asia’s largest wine collection. Other cabinets have been sold individually.
The Chateau d'Yquem is constructed with sycamore, maple, macassar ebony, and burr ash inlays. Chateau d'Yquem is known for its sweet wines and beautiful setting atop the highest point in the Sauternes region.
The Chateau Haut Brion is constructed with sycamore, maple, macassar ebony, and burr ash inlays. Inside the lid is a custom engraving and laser etched details complete the perfection of detail. This chateau is known for its rich reds and dry whites.
The Chateau La Mission Haut Brion cabinet features two hidden drawers, and a revolving panel which reveals a barrel room scene. The cabinet is specially constructed for storage inside wine cellars with high humidity and low temperature levels. La Mission Haut Brion features a dry white wine.
The Chateau Petrus cabinet is constructed of sycamore and pays close attention to detail with various marquety veneers. The cabinet contains a secret drawer complete with a marquety corkscrew. Chateau Petrus makes its wine almost entirely of Merlot grapes.
In the steps of the Chateau Margaux cabinet are secret compartments. The model atop the cabinet opens to store three bottles of wine and the cabinet below can store 15. Chateau Margaux still sells its signature Pavilion Blanc which has been in production since teh 19th century.
The Chateau Mounton Rothschild cabinet is contracted of sycamore with burr ash, burr walnut, aspen, satin walnut, and holly. The logo of the Chateau is featured in marquety. The vineyard makes most of its wine from the Cabernet Sauvignon grape.
