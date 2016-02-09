9 wealth-building traditions from cultures across the world

In Russia, people avoid whistling at home. In Japan, people carry an origami frog to bring wealth.
Today is Chinese New Year. In honour of the holiday, we’ve gathered 9 wealth-building traditions cultures around the world use all year long. We can’t guarantee they will work for you, but why not give them a try?
In China, they keep their purses off the ground.
Though Chinese New Year is the ultimate superstitious holiday for the Chinese, some wealth-building traditions are year-long. A popular superstition is keeping your purse or handbag off the ground.
The saying goes, 'a purse on the floor is money out the door.' Having it on the floor symbolises wealth spilling out or being taken away from you. Plus, it keeps your belongings physically close, and lessens the chances of them being stolen as well.
In Russia, Turkey, and Japan, they avoid whistling at home.
A popular superstition amongst several cultures is to not whistle at home, especially in the evening.
Russians believe that whistling at home will cause financial loss; Turks believe that it calls upon the Devil at night; Japanese people believe snakes or robbers will visit your home in the evening.
In Japan, they keep an origami frog in their wallets.
A piece of paper probably won't bring you luck or wealth. But according to Japanese superstition, folding a piece of paper into an origami frog will.
The word 'frog' in Japanese is 'kaeru,' and its homonym is 'to return.' So, the Japanese believe that having an origami frog in their wallets will help bring good fortune and 'okane ga kaeru' or 'money will return.'
Here is a tutorial to make these origami frogs.
In China, they wear red underwear during their zodiac year.
In the Chinese tradition, the colour red is traditionally believed to bring wealth by warding off the spirits of bad fortune.
In the zodiac, every year is assigned an animal, and the animal being honored when you're born is your zodiac year for the rest of your life -- every 12 years, one for each animal in the zodiac, you'll once again experience your zodiac year.
When it lands on the animal of your birth year again, it is known as your benming nian, which is supposed to full of bad luck, according to China travel expert Sara Nauman. So beware: If it is your zodiac year, you are advised to wear red underwear for maximum luck.
Businesses in many cultures use lucky charms to attract wealth.
Lucky charms, talismans, and amulets are used in many different countries to protect as well as invite good fortune.
In India and many Southeast Asian countries, putting a statue of an elephant by the entrance is thought to bring money and good luck to a business. In Japan, the Maneki-Neko cat is a lucky charm for businesses as well.
Multiple cultures believe polka dots are auspicious.
Polka dots are supposedly good for your wealth.
Filipino superstition advises wearing clothes with polka dot patterns to become wealthier because the round shape attracts wealth and good fortune.
The French, known for wearing stripes, also change things up by wearing polka dots on New Year's Day to bring them prosperity.
In Korea, they avoid shaking their legs.
Whether you're nervous or impatient, shaking your legs will make you lose money, according to Korean tradition. It resembles shaking out your fortune and making you penniless.
In China, they emphasise the number 8, and avoid the number 4.
Numbers are not just numbers (especially during Chinese New Year). Even numbers are preferred because of their belief of balance and harmony. But the two numbers you have to remember for your wealth are eightand four.
The number eight in Cantonese is 'bot'and is supposed to sound like 'fot', which means rich. So, if you believe in the superstition, this number is supposed to bring you wealth.
The number four is pronounced 'say' in Cantonese, which sounds like the word 'death.' During Chinese New Year, this number is to be avoided.
In the US, they carry a $2 bill.
The superstition about carrying a $2 bill is open-ended. The rarity of the bill makes some believe that having it will bring more money in the future, while others believe poses sing it will bring bad luck. You can give it a try and see -- if you can find one.
