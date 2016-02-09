9 wealth-building traditions from cultures across the world

In China, they keep their purses off the ground.

Though Chinese New Year is the ultimate superstitious holiday for the Chinese, some wealth-building traditions are year-long. A popular superstition is keeping your purse or handbag off the ground.

The saying goes, 'a purse on the floor is money out the door.' Having it on the floor symbolises wealth spilling out or being taken away from you. Plus, it keeps your belongings physically close, and lessens the chances of them being stolen as well.