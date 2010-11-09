Here's A Jarring Guide To Wealth And Inequality In America

The subject of wealth & inequality is once again hot in America.



Nick Kristoff of the NYT says it’s official: We’re a banana republic, and he he blames our extreme income disparity for the financial crisis (John Carney has a good rebuttal, however, here).

Whether it’s problematic or not isn’t totally clear, but there’s no question that by historical and global standards, the US remains in a special league of its own.

Notre Dame econ professor David Ruccio has put together a fantastic presentation for his macroeconomics course (via @interfluidity) regarding wealth and inequality in the US, and how it compares.

